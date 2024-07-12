Carolina Hills Fiddle Fest results with photos

This run down of the results from the resurrected fiddlers convention in Union Grove, NC – with a huge gallery of photos – is a contribution from Bethany Prevette.

The first annual Carolina Hills Fiddle Fest took place this past Memorial Day Weekend, celebrating 100 years of music in the Grove. Anniversary shirts were on sale, as well as a set of vintage records from previous Fiddler’s Grove conventions held at the property. There are still a few shirts and record sets available at the new Country Store on the property.

The Fiddle Fest started off with the Carolina Hills Band and Carolina Detour, setting up the stage and warming up the crowd for Lonesome River Band. Lonesome River Band played through the rain, with good attendance considering the weather.

Competition began Friday with a great youth turnout. Gabriella Rogers taking home the youth best of fest Mansfield Prevette Memorial Award – taking home a crystal trophy and $250 cash prize. Competition continued Saturday in the adult categories, taking a short break for a thunderstorm before resuming. There was a good turnout for adults as well, including Lois Shumaker who used to attend the previous conventions, who took home first place autoharp. Charlie Tolbert took home the adult best of fest award, the Doris Rigby Memorial Award.

A fun time was had by all, and plans are in the works for another festival Memorial Day Weekend, 2025.

And the 2024 winners are:

Youth Band

Terry Family Band Carolina Country Cousins

Youth Banjo

Gabriella Rogers Connor Tucker Annas Faith Terry Ford

Youth Bass

Terry Ford Evan Durham

Youth Fiddle

Mallory Haithcox

Youth Guitar

Connor Tucker Luke Church Evan Durham Terry Parker

Youth Mandolin

Emmalyn Rogers Caroline Terry Troy Pfaff Elise Rogers

Bluegrass Band

The Fox Founds NC Train Wreck Autumn Ridge Band Mountain Blessings Creek Jumpers

Old Time Band

The Carolina Buddies Fiddler’s Grove Stringband The Union Groovers

Autoharp

Lois Shumaker Ryan Gaylon

Dulcimer

Danny Casstevens Eva Casstevens John Renwick Jay Williams

Dobro

James Ball Douglas Prevette

Bass

Levi Head Briar McDowell Travis Watts Doug Shadwick Tim Williams

Guitar

Tae Childress Gabe Wagoner Tommy Chandler Briar McDowell Justin Jones

Mandolin

Eva Casstevens Charlie Tolbert Robert William Levi Head Jack Holt

Vocal

Alan Telchman Lake Carver James Ball Tommy Chandler Gabriella Rogers

Old Time Banjo

Robbie Herman Nikki Garent Todd Brown Will Fraier Ryan Navey

Bluegrass Banjo

Jr. McFalls Travis Watts Malachi Bulman Frankie Key Robbie Williams

Old Time Fiddle

Greyson Leybourne Rebekah Santis Ryan Navey Todd Brown Noah Batke

Bluegrass Fiddle