Carolina Bluegrass Style wins Josie Award

The 2025 Josie Music Awards were held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville on November 2, the largest and most prestigious awards within the independent music industry.

When the names were all read, Carolina Bluegrass Style, from Columbia, SC, had been named Bluegrass Group of the Year. They were chosen from a group of highly deserving nominees:

Backline

Caroline Owens & New Company

Crandall Creek

Downriver Collective

Edgar Loudermilk Band

Jackson Hollow

Kentucky Just Us

Nu-Blu

Volume Five

Wilson Banjo Co.

In accepting the award, the band said…

“To stand on the Grand Ole Opry stage — a place where legends have stood — and hear our name announced was beyond anything we could have imagined To be recognized here, at the Mother Church of Country Music, is truly humbling. We are incredibly honored and deeply humbled.

This award belongs to our families, our fans, and every venue and community that believed in us from the very beginning.”

Also receiving awards Saturday night were Tianna Lefebvre of Jackson Hollow, who was named Bluegrass Vocalist of the Year. Jackson Hollow also received the Bluegrass Song of the Year award for Light In My Life.

Congratulations and well done all!