Carolina Bluebird – The Sullivan Sisters

Any band comprised primarily of siblings can be counted on to share their sounds in sync, with exacting harmonies to match. Consequently, this initial offering, Carolina Bluebird from The Sullivan Sisters, a Chicago-based band both born and raised in North Carolina, demonstrates that inherent ability, as borne by sisters Soraya Sullivan (guitar, vocals) and Luciya Sullivan (banjo, vocals). Augmented by Finn McGuinness on fiddle, Oscar Caudell on mandolin, and Sammy Mougin on bass, this up-and-coming quintet made its bow this past January before a sold-out, standing room-only hometown audience, a promising and impressive debut by any measure.

As a duo, the sisters have graced the stages at MerleFest, the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum’s Romptober Festival, IBMA’s Bluegrass Live! Festival, the Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour, and the Evanston Folk Festival. Their instrumental prowess has reaped any number of distinct honors, including First Prize in Banjo and Third Prize in Guitar at RockyGrass 2023, and Second Prize in the 2024 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention Bluegrass Banjo contest.

Having begun making music as children, their penchant for preserving archival authenticity is also inherent in this, their debut EP. The title track is a rambling and rousing example of traditional instruments plied with precise picking and perfection. It’s cheery and exuberant, an ideal example of the pair’s affection for a timeless template.Their take on John Hartford’s perennial classic, Gentle On My Mind, evokes the quiet contemplation of the original while adding a certain poignancy and passion of their own. Ruby boasts a spirited delivery, an enticing example of what results when the delivery is fully focused. The set concludes with a tender and touching ballad, Can’t Make A River, with McGuiness and Caudell adding an instrumental flourish to the sweet sentiments shared in the song.

Granted, this five-song EP is merely a sampling of what The Sullivan Sisters have to offer, but it’s enough to convince — even on an initial listen — that these two women have the skill and savvy needed to pursue a prosperous career. One can only anticipate whatever will come next.