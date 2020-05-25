Carolina Blue Monday launches tonight on Facebook Live

Carolina Blue reports that the response to their Facebook Live concerts has been so positive that they are planning to make them a regular feature to thank their fans for supporting them through the shutdown.

This fast-rising bluegrass quintet from western North Carolina has won admirers across the music spectrum for their fresh take on traditional bluegrass, with a decided nod towards the classic sound of Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys. Mandolinist Timmy Jones plays in a style that calls Big Mon to mind, but with an updated, more contemporary sound, and his tenor singing definitely recalls the high lonesome vocal performances that solidified the bluegrass vibe in the 1940s and ’50s. And with the living embodiment of Kenny Baker in the form of Aynsley Porchak on fiddle, Carolina Blue pays a very effective tribute to Monroe feel of the ’70s and ’80s.

Of course the whole band is top notch, with James McDowell adding his Reno-based banjo playing to the band, ably supported by Bobby Powell on guitar and lead vocals, and Reese Combs on bass. Bobby is also a primary songwriter for the band, as is Timmy. Together they present new music with vitality and charm that, combined with their vintage stage attire, connects the new with the old for bluegrass lovers.

Starting tonight (May 25), they launch their free concert webcast, titled Carolina Blue Monday, which they plan to offer on a twice-monthly basis on Facebook Live. Just visit their Facebook page at 8:00 p.m. (EDT) to see them performing live, all together in one place, highlighting new music from their upcoming Billy Blue Records project, favorites from the band’s repertoire, and requests from viewers online.

Most of our readers will know how to bring up Facebook on their phones and laptop computers, but did you know that Facebook Live content can also be accessed on most smart TVs as well? If your television allows you to download apps for specific content, you should find one for Facebook in the app store. Devices like AppleTV and ROKU can also download a Facebook Live app. Any of these will give you the advantage of the larger screen and higher quality audio while watching Facebook Live presentations.

So make Monday evenings (every other week) a Carolina Blue Monday until we can see them out on the road again.