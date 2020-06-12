Carolina Blue adds Hawg Wild BBQ as a sponsor

In what may be the most perfect pairing since Martha White sponsored Flatt & Scruggs, Carolina Blue has announced that they have taken on the sponsorship of Hawg Wild BBQ in Brevard, NC.

The popular restaurant has operated at the entrance of the Pisgah National Forest, serving up the smoked meats for locals and tourists alike since 1997. They are big bluegrass music fans who have known the band for some time.

Guitarist and co-founder Bobby Powell says that this has been a regular stop for them for the past ten years, and that owners Don and Sandy Brown have become friends.

“We’ve all eaten at Hawg Wild BBQ over the years and Don and Sandy have always been so kind to us. The news of this sponsorship comes at absolutely the perfect time as most of our shows have canceled throughout the summer. The online concerts have been a great way for us to keep our playing chops up, stay connected with our fans, and make a few bucks through donations to help sustain the band until we can get back out on the road. Don and Sandy are a blessing to us and their BBQ is amazing. It’s going to be really easy to sing about a place we already love!”

Powell and his co-founder Timmy Jones are at work now creating a jingle for Hawg Wild that they will premiere on their June 22 live stream Facebook concert. The whole region has embraced Carolina Blue as hometown heroes, and these concerts are quite popular in the area, as well as throughout the Facebook community.

Don Brown said that it was a perfect way for them to give something back after appreciating their music for years.

“Carolina Blue is homegrown and we’ve worked with them over the years at different catering events. We’ve always enjoyed their music and I’ve even had the opportunity to take some banjo lessons from James McDowell. During this pandemic, I started thinking of ways that we could all help each other. Sandy and I decided to sponsor Carolina Blue as part of our commitment to support community schools, groups, or organizations that promote education, good character, and our traditional style of music from this part of the country.”

Well done all! If you find yourself in Brevard, NC, be sure to visit Hawg Wild BBQ and git ya’ some.