Carol of the Bells video from Southern Raised

Southern Raised, the singing Reith family of southwestern Missouri, has put together a special Christmas video for this season. It’s of them performing , one of the more musically interesting songs found in the familiar holiday fare. Carol of the Bells
This popular carol is derived from a Ukrainian folk melody, written in 1914. Most bluegrass groups who tackle this one will perform it as an instrumental, but Southern Raised sings it as well.
The group consists of Emily Reith on fiddle and mandolin, Matthew Reith on guitar, and Lindsay Reith on bass, with Alex Clayton on banjo. The three Reiths handle the vocals here, switching parts through the arrangement, which highlights both their picking and singing. Southern Raised has built a very large community of followers on social media, and on
Patreon, with YouTube views totaling in the several millions.
Check out this extremely professional video the band has released for
Carol of the Bells.
Carol of the Bells by Southern Raised is available from popular download and streaming sites online. Their many CDs and a raft of band merchandise, can be found on their web site.
You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass music we have covered at
Bluegrass Today by following this link.
