Can’t You Hear It Callin’ wins Podunk Songwriters Contest

Earlier this month during the 25th annual Podunk Bluegrass Festival in Goshen, CT, the winners of their Podunk Songwriters Contest were announced for 2022.

First prize went to Stan Keach and Jeff Trippe for Can’t You Hear It Callin’, a song about Bill Monroe’s 1923 Loar-signed Gibson F-5 mandolin. The lyrics imagine that the instrument is lonely sitting behind the glass at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville, and calls out at night, hoping to make music once again.

Stan and Joe put together this video in celebration of their win, a recording of the song set against classic images of Bill and his legendary instrument.

As first prize winners, Keach and Trippe accepted a cash award of $200, a Podunk Bluegrass Festival T-shirt, one four-day camping ticket for two to the 2023 Podunk Bluegrass Festival, an award certificate, and airing of their song on radio.

Second place went to Old Guys by Dennis Sheridan, and third to The Mountain by Patrice Webb. They also received a cash award, tickets for next year at Podunk, an award certificate, and airing of their song on the radio.

Congratulations and well done all!