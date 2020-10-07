Can’t Stop Now video from Buddy Jewell

It looks like everyone’s getting newgrass fever with New Grass Revival being recently inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

Country artist turned bluegrass, Buddy Jewell, has made a new video of his version of a classic from the Revival, Can’t Stop Now, which is included on his latest album, Bluebonnet Highway. Jewell gives the song his own spin, which given his rock and country background – not unlike John Cowan when he joined NGR – is a perfect fit on the Gary Nicholson and Wendy Waldman number from 1987.

Buddy sings along with the track in this simple music video, finding him at home during the COVID-29 restrictions this summer.

The recording includes support from Michael Cleveland on fiddle, Kenny Smith on guitar, Danny Roberts on mandolin, Donnie Allen on banjo, Craig Fletcher on reso-guitar, and producer Mitchell Brown on bass.

Most music fans know Buddy Jewell from his winning the first season of the Nashville Star TV show in 2003. That led to a hit record for him on Columbia Records, which placed five songs on the country charts. He was admired for his big look and sound – if he looked like a football player holding a guitar, that’s what he was. A natural athlete, Jewell played three sports in high school, and football in college at Arkansas State.

But the sound of bluegrass called in 2020, and Bluebonnet Highway finds him mowing the grass with a stellar band behind him. You can find the album wherever you stream or download music online.