Can’t Outrun The Blues from Trey Hensley

We’ve covered the solo career being launched by guitarist and vocalist Trey Hensley, following a decade as duet partner to reso-guitar master Rob Ickes. Trey recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut, and signed with Pinecastle Records.

Now we have a chance to savor the music Hensley is creating on his own, with the release of Can’t Outrun The Blues on Pinecastle.

The song is one Trey wrote with Bobby Starnes, sharing the familiar sentiment that the blues will find you, no matter how far or fast you run. On the track, produced by seven-time Grammy winner Brent Maher, things kick off with a bit of solo guitar and Hensley’s soulful country-inflected voice, before jumping into a driving bluegrass groove. Support comes from Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Marc Rogers on bass, and John Alvey on drums. John Cowan adds harmony vocals.

Check it out.

Can’t Outrun The Blues is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.