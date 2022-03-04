Can’t Hold Me Down video from Dunlap & Mabe

Can’t Hold Me Down is the latest single from the partnership of Dunlap & Mabe, released last month on Bell Buckle Records.

Jack Dunlap and Robert Mabe are veteran pickers, singers, and songwriters from northern Virginia who have been performing together this past three years. Dunlap is on guitar and Mabe on banjo, and together they record their original songs, supported by Alex Kimble on bass and Mason Wright on fiddle.

This latest was written and sung by Robert, which he says describes a situation we have all been in at some point in our life.

“Can’t Hold Me Down is a breakup song. It expresses the struggles of ending a long relationship and fighting through the darkness to realize the light of a new and better life on the other side.”

The music video finds the band in a number of locations in Old Town Winchester, VA.

Can’t Hold Me Down from Dunlap & Mabe is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.