Tim Raybon is another top bluegrass artist with a fresh single for the new year, another of his sparkling songs with a modern day Osborne Brothers feel.

Can’t Get Away From This Broken Heart is Tim’s latest with Pinecastle Records, one he wrote about picking up and moving on after suffering a loss at love. Like all of his songs, it maintains a cheerful sound, even in the face of heartbreak, and with Tim’s strong tenor voice belting this one out, you somehow know the singer is going to be OK.

Raybon says that he had a mix of the old and new in mind when he put this one together.

“This is one of the most traditional songs I’ve written and recorded. It’s a cross between Jimmy Martin and Flatt Lonesome in my opinion. I love them both. Even though it’s a break up, the song still is a lot of fun.”

Tim is supported by Russ Carson on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Andy Leftwich on fiddle and mandolin, and Ben Isaacs on bass. Raybon sings all the parts.

Have a listen…

Can’t Get Away From This Broken Heart from Tim Raybon is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.