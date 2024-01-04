Cannonball – new single from Sister Sadie

Mountain Home Music has another single today from their upcoming album for Sister Sadie, No Fear, the last ahead of the project’s release on January 26.

This next record highlights the band’s new personnel since their last album in 2018. Founding members Tina Adair and Dale Ann Bradley stepped aside to focus on solo efforts, and their remaining co-founders Deanie Richardson and Gene Britt have brought in some new faces to fill the void, retaining the all-female focus the group has kept from the start.

Powerhouse bluegrass singer Jaelee Roberts is their new primary vocalist, with assistance from fellow guitarist and singer, Dani Flowers, and Maddie Dalton on bass. Though not an actual band member, Tristan Scroggins often accompanies them on mandolin.

A number of singles have seen chart success from No Fear, and this new one, Cannonball, seems poised to do the same. Written by Dani with Paul Sikes, and sung by Flowers, it’s a love story that compares that feeling of falling to a highly destructive projectile crashing through everything in its way.

Dani describes this mid-tempo grasser as follows…

“Cannonball is a song about falling in love and being hopeful that person you’re falling for will be careful with your heart.

I’ve had this song in my back pocket for almost ten years, and could not be happier with the way it came to life in the studio after all of this time!”

Have a listen…

Cannonball is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Pre-orders are enabled online for the No Fear project as well.