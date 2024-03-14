Bluegrass super group Wood Box Heroes is back this week with a new single, one written by bassist Barry Bales some years ago with bluegrass-turned-country star Chris Stapleton, called Cannonball.

The song isn’t actually released until tomorrow, but the band is offering our readers a sneak preview this evening.

Cannonball is sung by the Heroes’ guitarist Josh Martin, supported by Bales on bass, Seth Taylor on mandolin, Matt Menfee on banjo, and Jenee Fleenor on fiddle and harmony vocals. This one is a bit different from their recent releases, with a slower, darker, more brooding sound than their fast-moving Cross The Line, which is still moving up on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.

Have a listen to Cannonball…

Cannonball from Wood Box Heroes will be available from popular download and streaming services online on Friday, March 15. Radio programmers can get the track now from AirPlay Direct.