Cancer benefit in Kentucky for Carol Clevenger

David Adkins performs at a cancer benefit at the Shrine Park in Olive Hill, KY – photo © Styx Hicks

Here’s another example of how quickly bluegrass folks respond to tragedy, taking it upon themselves to help others in need.

Carol Clevenger and her husband Mike are bluegrass superfans. You’ll find them at every festival, concert, or jam in eastern Kentucky, so much so that if they didn’t show up for one, people would start wondering off they were OK.

Recently Carol received a lung cancer diagnosis, and a group of bluegrass promoters in the region quickly pulled a one-day benefit concert together. Working together, the folks with RudyFest, CamFest, and members of The Orange Army, a loose group of bluegrass fans and professionals who focus on helping members of their community, put on this single dat festival.

It was held on May 16 at the Shrine Park in Olive Hill, KY, site of the annual Shriner’s Bluegrass Festival in July. Performers included Keith Prater & Lacey Creek, Sammy Adkins, and Dave Adkins, who all donated their time to help raise money for Carol’s transportation costs to receive treatment.

In addition to entry donations, all sorts of auctions were held on site, and the show raised $16,407 for Carol.

Vic Adams, one the promoters of the mini-fest, tells us that there was no hesitation in helping organize the event.

“Everyone in The Orange Army is always trying to get involved with helping people or kids.

Carol Clevenger has been coming to our festivals for 20 years. Her, her husband, her brothers, and her mother who’s 92.”

Anyone else who knows Carol, and wasn’t able to attend, can send donations to her son, Joey, via PayPal (Joe.clevenger@gmail.com) or Venmo (@Joseph-Clevenger-22).

Thanks to Styx Hicks for sharing video from the event.