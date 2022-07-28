Cancer benefit for Toledo bluegrass DJ Jeff Tuttle

Jeff Tuttle, popular bluegrass radio host on Nash Icon radio in the Toledo, OH market, has received a diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which is inoperable. Though Jeff is determined to fight, starting chemo treatments in early August, he will have a real battle on his hands both standing up to the treatment, and being unable to work for the duration.

His weekly broadcast, Bluegrass Time with Jeff Tuttle and Friends, airs Saturday mornings from 8:00 a.m. to noon on WMIM, based in Michigan but broadcasting into the Toledo market. It is rebroadcast on Saturday evenings from 8:00 p.m. to midnight at 98.3 FM. His Sunday program, Sunday Gospel Time with Jeff Tuttle and Friends, airs Sundays in the same time slots.

Tuttle also hosts the weekday morning show for the station, and is constantly voted the top radio personality in the region.

His good friend, Mark Gaynier, producer of the Milan Music Fest in Milan, MI, is running a fundraiser at next weekend’s event to help Jeff and his family with this sudden challenge. $20 raffle tickets will be sold during the festival, with all monies received going directly to the Tuttles to help with medical and general life expenses. There is no limit on the number of tickets that can be purchased, and the winner will be drawn from the stage.

The winner will receive:

Two passes to the 2023 Milan Music Fest

Camping for 7 nights (2023 festival)

Two dinner tickets for each day (2023 festival)

Two Festival T-shirts

Two Festival sweatshirts

Artist Prize Package with items donated by the bands performing at this year’s festival

For those unable to attend the festival, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Jeff’s daughter, Kristen Gibson, which accepts payments online by major credit card or PayPal.

Best wishes to Jeff and his family during this challenging time.