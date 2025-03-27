Canadian festival organizer wins King Charles III Coronation Medal

Lisa Pigeau receiving King Charles lll Coronation medal with her partner, Kim Wallace

Lisa Pigeau, one the key organizers of the South Grenville Bluegrass Festival, now in its 10th year, held in Spencerville, Ontario each August, was recently awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal for her work on issues related to the women of the Metis Nation.

Eligible candidates must have made a significant contribution to Canada or to a particular province, territory, region, or community of Canada, or have made an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada,

The Métis are a distinct Indigenous people in Canada, with a unique history, culture, language, and way of life. The Métis Nation is comprised of descendants of people born of relations between First Nations women and European men. The offspring of these unions were of mixed ancestry. Metis women have historically faced the same issues faced by other Indigenous women in North America. Lisa’s ‘day job’ involves working on solutions to these issues with Federal, Provincial, and Territorial government bodies and other organizations.

Lisa’s comment on winning the award:

“I’m honoured — and honestly a bit overwhelmed — to share that I’ve been awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

I receive this recognition with deep gratitude. I had the privilege of standing beside other incredible Métis kin whose work and spirit continue to inspire me. There are so many people quietly doing meaningful work every day, and I’m thankful to be considered among them.”

Lisa received the medal with her partner in life and bluegrass, Kim Wallace.

Congratulations, Lisa!