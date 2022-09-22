Can I Go Home With You from Jr. Williams

For their latest single with bluegrass singer and multi-instrumentalist Jr. Williams, Mountain Fever Records has released Can I Go Home With You, a Caleb Klauder song from his 2007 album, Dangerous Mes and Poisonous Yous.

Williams, who is currently performing as a member of the Tim Shelton Syndicate after many years of co-fronting NewTown, says he has been carrying this song about a lonely guy in a bar around for a while.

“I first heard this song from Caleb Klauder during a show he performed with The Foghorn String Band in Lexington, Kentucky a few years ago. I cataloged it away in the back of my mind, hoping to record it someday. When this record came about, it was one of the top five songs I chose! I sure hope folks like the way it turned out.”

How it came out is a swingy, grass-tinged number perfect for Jr.’s expressive voice. He is supported here by Aaron Ramsey on guitar, Adam Steffey on mandolin, Nathan Aldridge on fiddle, and Jeff Partin on reso-guitar and bass.

See if you can keep your toes from tapping…

Can I Go Home With You is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.