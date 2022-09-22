Can I Go Home With You from Jr. Williams

Posted on by John Lawless

For their latest single with bluegrass singer and multi-instrumentalist Jr. Williams, Mountain Fever Records has released Can I Go Home With You, a Caleb Klauder song from his 2007 album, Dangerous Mes and Poisonous Yous.

Williams, who is currently performing as a member of the Tim Shelton Syndicate after many years of co-fronting NewTown, says he has been carrying this song about a lonely guy in a bar around for a while.

“I first heard this song from Caleb Klauder during a show he performed with The Foghorn String Band in Lexington, Kentucky a few years ago. I cataloged it away in the back of my mind, hoping to record it someday. When this record came about, it was one of the top five songs I chose! I sure hope folks like the way it turned out.”

How it came out is a swingy, grass-tinged number perfect for Jr.’s expressive voice. He is supported here by Aaron Ramsey on guitar, Adam Steffey on mandolin, Nathan Aldridge on fiddle, and Jeff Partin on reso-guitar and bass.

See if you can keep your toes from tapping…

Can I Go Home With You is available now as a single from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track from AirPlay Direct.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today