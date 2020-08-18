Camp Springs Bluegrass Festival slated for Labor Day

Even in the midst of a pandemic, Camp Springs Bluegrass Festival near Reidsville, NC, believes the show must go on. The site of the first bluegrass festival ever held in the Tarheel State reopened last year under new ownership, that of Cody and Donna Johnson of Caswell County. The couple is working closely with local authorities to ensure a safe and entertaining weekend, September 4-6.

Cody stressed, “We will be having a worship service on Sunday morning plus great bluegrass and Gospel music throughout the weekend. We are dedicated to provide a safe and clean environment and follow all guidelines.”

Masks will be available at the gate. Two staff volunteers will be canvasing the area to ensure social distancing. Camp sites, 25′ x 40′, will be marked with painted lines to allow for social distancing between campers.

The weekend will feature a star studded line-up. Bands to perform on Friday are Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, Nu-Blu, and Buttermilk Creek. On Saturday, entertainers will be the Grascals, Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, The Moore Family, Deeper Shade of Blue, and Uwharrie Drive. Sunday’s show will feature the Cleverlys, Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive, Dave Adkins, Special Consensus, and Dewey and Leslie Brown.

Cindy Baucom of Knee Deep in Bluegrass will return as MC for the weekend event. Blueridge Sound of Morganton, NC, will be back providing quality audio.

On Labor Day weekend in 1969, Bluegrass Hall of Fame music promoter, Carlton Haney, held the inaugural event. It would become the prototype for future bluegrass music festivals across the nation.

Wayne Benson, mandolinist with Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, is excited to return to the restored Bluegrass Park. “I never went to the original Camp Springs. Playing it (last year) with Russell was my first time ever on the property. Sure enjoyed walking around and checking it out after all the years of listening to live Boone Creek and Osborne Brothers shows recorded in the ’70s.”

The Johnsons, grounded in faith, feel blessed to have their dream to restore the historic music park come to fruition.

“We give all the praise and glory to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Cody confessed.

Tickets are $30 per day.

Johnson concluded, “Please buy your tickets at www.campspringsevents.com. We will see you soon.”

For more information, call Cody Johnson 336-213-1944.