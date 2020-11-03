Calling Me video from Mike Mitchell

Mike Mitchell, a fiddler, singer, and songwriter in southwest Virginia, has released a music video for his latest single, Calling Me.

Mitchell, with the latest iteration of his touring group, recorded this track and shot the video over a single weekend, taking advantage of their proximity to Mountain Fever Studios in nearby Willis, VA. Amanda Cook engineered the tracking, Harold Thompson at Blackwater Recording mixed the audio, and Stephen and Jana Mougin from Dark Shadow Recording drove up from Nashville to capture the video.

With Mike on both the video and audio are Trey Wellington on banjo, Jake Mosley on mandolin, Alex Donahue on bass, and Joey Mosley on guitar. Mitchell sang lead and fiddled. They all got together one Friday evening to arrange the song, recorded it on Saturday, and shot video on Sunday at three different locations in the mountain hamlet of Floyd, VA.

Calling Me was written by Mitchell with Jack Shannon.

Here’s the final result.

Calling Me is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.

You can find out more about Mitchell online. He also teaches fiddle online through Lessonface, with a 23 part course that uses traditional fiddle music to take a student through violin pedagogy.