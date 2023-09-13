Calling Me To Go from Self Rising Flour

Finland’s Self Rising Flour is back with a new single, the first from their upcoming second album, which like the last, willconsists of entirely original material written within the band. They play a distinctly traditional brand of bluegrass, which is very well received in their homeland and the wider Nordic region where they perform.

The band has also made of point of appearing in ’70s vintage attire, which has become their calling card.

This new single was written by banjo player Kalle Tuovinen, who also sings. It’s a train song, Calling Me To Go, which he says is a universal theme understood wherever you may be in this world.

“It tells about the excitement of going on an adventure on your own, the urge for going and leaving the blues behind.”

Tuovinen is supported by Johannes Oksanen on mandolin, Benjamin Oksanen on guitar, and Hannu Vanhatalo on bass.

Calling Me To Go is a very catchy number driven by Kalle’s solid banjo.

Check it out…

Calling Me To Go is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Look for the next Self Rising Flour album in December.