California Report: Sierra Ferrell steppin’ out after winning four Grammies

Sierra Ferrell crashes a square dance in LA after the Grammys (2/4/25) – photo © Robin Frenette

As a writer, I sometimes get unsolicited pitches for stories that are generally a mixed bag, but the following piece from an anonymous source seemed newsworthy. It’s no secret that Sierra Ferrell has a vast audience which undoubtedly got even bigger after walking away with four Grammies last week but judging from the scoop below, that won’t change her folksy drop-in style that forever endears her to her loyal fanbase. Right on and read on.

It’s a contribution from “Stud Muffin,” a street musician from Los Angeles.

Americana singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell showed up unexpectedly to a square dance at the Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood, California on Tuesday, February 4, just two days after she won four Grammys at the 2025 Grammy Awards, and sang impromptu song with vocalist and guitarist Nick Hexum from the rock band 311. The two musicians were introduced on stage for the first time by Kenny Feinstein of the bluegrass band, Water Tower. Ferrell was delighted to meet Hexum and sang a snippet of 311’s hit single Amber to him. Prior to this, Ferrell participated in the old-time square dance and was seen dancing with members of her entourage as well as other attendees. 311 shared it on a collaborative post with Water Tower and Hexum.

