California Report – Fiddler Mikki Feeney on contests and more

Willow California fiddler, Mikki Feeney is no stranger to the Northern California camp and jam scene. I first came across Mikki wandering the grounds of the California Bluegrass Association Spring Campout at the Lodi Grape Festival Fairgrounds. This year the campout hosts the 54th Annual California State Old Time Fiddler’s Association Picking Championships, where Mikki is a regular contestant. She talks about that and more in the exchange below.

Hi Mikki. Tell us how you got into bluegrass?

I was playing at a fiddle contest in Oroville. All the jams going on outside seemed like so much fun and I really liked the sound of the banjo. Listening to the singing was such a new experience after only hearing fiddle tunes. I liked the way the jams shared the spotlight with each player instead of being so fiddle centric!

Where did you grow up and was your family musical?

I grew up in Waterford, close to Modesto. My mom played the violin and piano and we would all sing together around the piano. We also sang together on road trips because our pickup didn’t have a radio. I found out later in life that my mom had played with a trio which included a banjo.

What was your first instrument and do you still have it?

Violin was my first instrument at four. My first teacher didn’t realize that I had memorized the lesson instead of reading the notes. My second teacher taught me to read music. I still remember getting so frustrated that I broke my bow over a little yellow chair…I was so sad! I have my first full size violin because it was my mother’s.

How many instruments do you play?

I play fiddle, bass and guitar now. I played piano when I was young.

What is the music scene like in Willows? Jams, venues, concerts etc…

In the ’80s, I helped Kathy Kampschmidt with group fiddle lessons. She had about 30 students, ranging from 8 to 80 years old. We performed at several local concerts.

I moved on to bluegrass and joined a band from Redding with George Ireton called Blue Northern. Later, with motivation from Pat Rumiano, we formed a local bluegrass group with several local musicians. There have been some great shows that Pat put on for a CASA (court appointed special advocate) benefit that featured Della Mae, Snap Jackson, Steep Canyon Rangers, and We Banjo 3.

What music/players make you want to pick up your fiddle?

Almost any excuse will do. I keep entering fiddle and guitar contests to improve my skills. A group of musical friends are frequent participants in local jams.

What bands are you active in?

The BBQ Bandits, Green Mountain Bluegrass, Willows Bluegrass Group, aka Better Than Last Year. I have played with Cliff Compton-Mountain Top, Blue Northern, Jazz Rescue, The Buttants, Mill Creek Risin’, and a few I can’t remember the name of! My first band was in seventh grade, my friend played piano and sang, my sister played cello and my little brother was the drummer.

Tell us about your fiddle contest history?

My grandfather-in-law was a National Champion in the Senior division at Weiser in 1976, Jim Pinkston. I started competing in about 1982, gave it up for a few years, then decided that I should get back to it. I’ve come in second in a lot of contests!

The California State Old Time Fiddle Competition competition now coincides with the CBA Spring campout in Lodi. How has that worked out?

I really love it! It allows a wider audience to see the competition. In the ’80s, the audience filled the auditorium (200+) at the state contest In Oroville. Each age division had at least 15+ competitors and the kid’s divisions had 40 or more. It was a hoppin’ event!

How do you prepare for contest?

First, I have to decide what tunes I want you to play. You have to play a hoedown, waltz, and a tune of choice, and the total time can’t exceed four minutes and fifteen seconds. Lots of waltzs are too long and you have decide where to cut them. I’ll play the set and time it. Then I break them down into parts, slow everything down and work on intonation.

What are the rules for a contest?

It is not old time style according to the typical old time that we are familiar with. It is Texas style dance music, and the tune of choice is usually a rag, blues, two step, or a polka. There’s quite a list! Besides the rules mentioned above, the tunes are judged on intonation, rhythm, difficulty

Do you have to find your own accompaniment?

Yes, unless your practice partner comes with you. Usually, there are several guitar players and a few bass players who will volunteer to play with you.

What do you like for accompaniment?

One or two guitars and a bass. You can only have a total of three and they are not allowed to play melodies, only chords.

Can anyone participate?

You have to be a member of at least one California old time fiddle association for the state contest.

What music organizations are you active in and what role do you have?

I have been active in the CBA since about 1998. I have volunteered for many of those years in various capacities. I was a member of the Board of Directors for three years. I produced the calendar of events for the Bluegrass Breakdown for about five years, and was the comp ticket coordinator through 2023.

What fiddle tunes do you love?

Blackberry Blossom, Whiskey before Breakfast, Soldier’s Joy, Chancellor’s Waltz, Morning Star Waltz. Dixie Hoedown, Red Haired Boy, Gold Rush, and the list goes on.

What is the first thing you do when you when you pick up your instrument?

I like to tune it and then I think about what I want to play. I practice guitar and fiddle on alternate days, and the bass when I have someone to play with. I play along with CDs and YouTube to learn tunes, and then I work on variations of those tunes. I try to improve tone, intonation, and timing.

Can you expand about the variations you explore on a fiddle tune.

A fiddle tune is a folk song. As such, the chord progression needs to be followed, and it should include the identifying notes of the song. Bluegrass invites exploration after the melody has been expressed. I like to try out different ideas and let my fingers take me for a run. Sometimes, it’s worked out with practice and then trying to recreate it. Other times I try to stay out of my way (mind) and just let it happen. It doesn’t always succeed!

Do you play anything other than bluegrass/old-time?

I played bass in a pop trio, fiddle and bass in a classic jazz trio and duo. I like to play western swing and cowboy music. In second grade I got to play in the county honor orchestra and I think that is when I began to really like playing as a group.

Do you teach music and if so, how can people get in touch with you?

I have done some formal teaching, but I prefer sitting around camping and sharing something if someone wants to learn. You can find me at CBA events, my favorites being Spring and Fall Campout.

What is the most common mistake you see beginners making?

They think that they can master the instrument in a couple years and it’s going to be easy. Adult learners usually find it harder than they ever imagined. Kids can pick it up and build their ear easier than adults. It takes persistence, patience, and a thick skin for anyone. It is a journey, not a destination.

What keeps you busy when you aren’t playing music?

Gardening, canning, grandkids, and farming.

Thanks much Mikki. I hope to see at the campouts.