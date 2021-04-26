California – latest single from Unspoken Tradition

Mountain Home Music has released a new single from Asheville grassers, Unspoken Tradition, a third from their upcoming album with the label.

In something of a departure for the band, who typically record music written within the band, this new song comes from Thomm Jutz and Miriam Speyer. Titled California, it works the subtler side of the bluegrass realm, telling a story about someone who moved from California to Nashville to pursue a musical dream, only to find themselves lost in a strange place with no friends to depend on.

Guitarist and vocalist Audie McGinnis says that he can relate to the feeling expressed in California.

“I think we’ve all found ourselves wishing we could be in two places at once. For me, this song is about that. Maybe the narrator came to Nashville chasing a dream, but only realized what he’d left behind once he’d arrived. As a bluegrass musician, I also find this song interesting because it’s about someone wanting to head West to get back home. Most songs in this genre are about missing and longing for the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, but this one paints a different image.”

Musically, I loved the challenge this song presented for us. I love all types of music, but I gravitate toward aggressive, driving bluegrass. It took a certain attention to detail to do this song justice. The stripped down first verse, as well as the bowed bass/fiddle pair in the chorus really accentuate the nuances of this song. I think it showcases our versatility—and It’s truly a beautiful song.”

Have a listen.

McGinnis is supported by his Unspoken Tradition bandmates, Ty Gilpin on mandolin, Tim Gardner on fiddle, Sav Sankaran on bass, and Zane McGinnis on banjo.

California is available now as a single wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the track at AirPlay Direct.