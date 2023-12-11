Caleb Bailey’s Merry Mountain Christmas 2023

Caleb Bailey at his 2023 Merry Mountain Christmas Show – photo © Fletcher’s Divine Creations

Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run hosted their second annual Merry Mountain Christmas Show in Grottoes, VA this past Saturday night. A great many talented performers graces the stage, and Tim White, host of Song of the Mountains, served as MC for the event. Mike Mitchell, Darren Beachley, Kyle Windbeck, Caleb Cox, Merle Johnson & Ben French all performed as special guests. Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run played a 90 minute set to cap off the evening.

Of course Mr. and Mrs. Claus were in attendance to visit the children.

Caleb first became familiar with Tim White when Tim hand stripped the 1948 Hahn Fire Engine from Bailey’s hometown fire department. Bailey had taken on the task of organizing a committee and heading up fundraising efforts to refurbish the engine. Tim’s uncle was photographed by the same famous rail photographer, O. Winston Link, who also captured a photograph of the 48 Hahn in Grottoes. So White wanted to paint the truck because of the kindred history between his family and the department. The truck was parked out front and decorated for the event!

Mike Mitchell has had a phenomenal year with his successful Fathers and Sons album, and put on a dazzling display with his his flawless rendition of O Holy Night, which got things started with a holiday feel. Beachley and Windbeck, both from The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, put together a dynamic Christmas medley, along with some riveting vocal numbers from Beachley. Caleb Cox of The United States Navy Band Country Current, was on vocal rest, but ran sound for the evening and popped in to play Silver Bells as a captivating instrumental on guitar. Merle Johnson and Ben French capped the guest performances with some Freight Train Boogie.

Butter Bean the Rodeo Clown performed in a skit as well, which featured him as a Game Warden in training, and his twin sister Sharon Jean.

Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run, Turnberry Records recording artists, have also had a good year, with Bailey being featured as a 2023 IBMA Showcase Songwriter, and his band, Paine’s Run, being a 2023 IBMA Showcase Band, provided a dynamic set of original, traditional, and Christmas music.

Bailey says of the event, “I wanted to establish a Christmas event that folks wanted to experience as part of their annual Christmas time traditions, which provided good music, good food, and an overall enjoyable experience. I am so pleased with the 2023 turnout, we had 200 plus on hand, and we had some incredible sponsors this year. We were truly blessed, and we can’t wait for next year.”

Paine’s Run includes Caleb Bailey on guitar, Brandon Kyle on bass, Austin McGregor on banjo, Mark Comer on mandolin, and Robert Russell on fiddle.

The show was sponsored by 4B Bucking Bulls, TB Pallet, The Bluegrass Standard, Big L Tire Pros, Autowraps and Graphics, The Riverside Depot Overnight Stay, Diehl Tree Farm, Excalibur Excavation, and Fletcher’s Divine Creations.