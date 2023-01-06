Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run to Turnberry Records

Turnberry Records has announced the signing of Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run to the label for a single project deal.

Bailey is a young bluegrass singer and songwriter from Virginia who grew up surrounded by the music. He made a bit of a splash in 2021 with his debut album, Poplar & Pine, which had a nice run on our Bluegrass Today charts.

Now he and his touring band are working on a new record for Turnberry, and Caleb is looking forward to sharing more original bluegrass with listeners wherever they may be.

“We’re a traditional bluegrass band that offers a unique sound that we own. If you’re a painter, you won’t go out and try to re-paint the Mona Lisa. That’s just not original.

Turnberry just seems to be the ‘happening’ place to be.

We’re now booking for 2023, and we want to be part of spearheading the next chapter for Turnberry.”

Paine’s Run includes Bailey on guitar and lead vocals, along with Rob Slusser on banjo, Brandon Kyle on bass, Joe Showalter on fiddle, Chandler Beavers on mandolin, and Wyatt Wood on guitar.

Turnberry Records is planning to release new music from Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run with a series of singles this spring, followed by a full album release later in 2023.

Check out their sound in this video from last year, House of the Lord.

You can learn more about the group by visiting Caleb’s web site.