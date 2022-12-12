Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run Merry Mountain Christmas

Guitarist, songwriter, vocalist, and bandleader Caleb Bailey hosted the first ever Merry Mountain Christmas celebration December 9-10 in Grottoes, Virginia, where his band, Paine’s Run, is based.

Music was provided by Shenandoah Drive, Chris Burton, Caleb Cox of the US Navy Band Country Current, and Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run. Attendees were treated to a pork loin dinner in addition to the music, plus comedy from Butter Bean the Rodeo Clown and his twin sister, ‘Sharon Jean.’

Caleb hopes to make this an annual event, and plans to continue bringing in top tier guest performers to join in the Merry Mountain Christmas.

He shared these photos from the 2022 event.

Caleb Bailey with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the 2022 Merry Mountain Christmas in Grottoes, VA
Caleb Bailey & Paine's Run at the 2022 Merry Mountain Christmas in Grottoes, VA
Littlest banjo picker shines at the 2022 Merry Mountain Christmas in Grottoes, VA
Caleb Bailey with his two children at the 2022 Merry Mountain Christmas in Grottoes, VA
Caleb Bailey's family with Santa at the 2022 Merry Mountain Christmas in Grottoes, VA
Caleb Bailey & Paine's Run at the 2022 Merry Mountain Christmas in Grottoes, VA
2022 Merry Mountain Christmas in Grottoes, VA
Christmas tree is delivered at the 2022 Merry Mountain Christmas in Grottoes, VA
2022 Merry Mountain Christmas in Grottoes, VA
2022 Merry Mountain Christmas in Grottoes, VA
Caleb Bailey & family at the 2022 Merry Mountain Christmas in Grottoes, VA
Santa and Mrs. Claus at the 2022 Merry Mountain Christmas in Grottoes, VA

