Cacklin’ Hen from Deanie Richardson & Kimber Ludiker

Two of the top fiddlers in our genre, both of whom head up all-female bluegrass acts, have teamed up on a new twin fiddle project for Mountain Home Music.

Deanie Richardson of Sister Sadie and Kimber Ludiker of Della Mae have talked about a record like this for some time, and now it has come to pass. The two have been friends, and admirers of each of the other’s playing, for many years, so perhaps this was inevitable.

And Richardson says that they did it the old time way.

“Mountain Home has been so generous and good to me, and allowed Kimber and I the space to come record this twin fiddle record. And we took it back old school — just twin fiddles through the whole thing, and we’re super excited for you guys to hear just some fun twin fiddles. Hope you like it!”

The first single from this twin bill is one of the barnyard classics of bluegrass and old time music, Cacklin’ Hen. Deanie and Kimber fiddle up a storm, supported by Cody Kilby on guitar, Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Tristan Scroggins on mandolin, and Hasee Ciaccio on bass.

They take it at a fiery pace, with bow hair and feathers flying, as you hear those hens peckin’ and cluckin’ in the yard.

Check it out.

Cacklin’ Hen is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.