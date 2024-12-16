Cabin on the Hill – new music from the Vestal Brothers

The Vestal Brothers ride again! Scott Vestal, surely at or near the top of anyone’s list of banjo players, and his bass playing brother, Curtis, likewise an experienced pro, are working on new music together for True Lonesome Records.

The two grew up in Texas playing bluegrass and old time music with their grandfather, Famon Self, and listening to their dad’s bluegrass record collection. Scott struck out first when he came out east to play with Larry Sparks, and Curtis followed into professional touring when he and Scott formed a group with Russell Moore called Southern Connection. Doyle Lawson eventually pulled Russell and Scott from that group, and both have gone on to legendary careers in the music, while Curtis stepped away from touring to pursue a different career.

But Curtis moved to Nashville in 2018 and has re-entered the music scene, releasing a number of songs under his own name, and recording with Tina Adair, Dale Ann Bradley, Alan Bibey, Clay Hess, and Wayne Benson. Now he and Scott have teamed up with True Lonesome as The Vestal Brothers.

Their first release is one that Curtis had as a single a few years ago, one titled Cabin on the Hill, but not the Flatt & Scruggs classic by that name. This is a song written by Gerard Crawford and Buzz Carson, which Vestal told us in 2022 that he had found recorded in a rockabilly style some time ago. He held on to it all this time, waiting for a chance to cut a grass version someday.

With Curtis on lead vocal and “bluegrass electric bass,” as he likes to call it, brother Scott plays banjo and sings harmony vocal. Jimmy Haynes is on guitar, Seth Taylor on mandolin, and Tim Crouch on fiddle. Darren Beachley adds the tenor vocal.

If you didn’t catch it two years ago, be sure to listen now. It’s a solid track, and Curtis has just the right amount of grit in his voice to pull it off.

Cabin on the Hill is available now on True Lonesome Records from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.