By The Brook – new single from Steve Bruce

By The Brook is the second single from Steve Bruce, the banjo pickin’ preacher man from Tennessee whose recent album, What I Know Now, was recently reviewed at Bluegrass Today.

Steve is pastor at Faith Way Assembly Of God in LaFollette, TN, and a writer of banjo instrumentals inspired by his faith. He tells us that this one comes from a familiar Bible story.

“The song title reflects the story of Elijah by the brook during a famine, during which he drank from the brook and a raven brought him food morning and evening.”

Written in fiddle tune form, it starts out with some nifty banjo and fiddle work from Bruce and Ron Stewart, with additional support from Steve’s son, Andrew Bruce, on guitar and bass. Stewart also contributes mandolin.

Have a listen…

By The Brook, and the full album of Steve’s banjo instrumentals, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs are available directly from the artist.

Radio programmers can get the tracks at AirPlay Direct.