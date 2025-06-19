Button Bender debuts for reso-guitar and banjo

Scotty Cockerham, a Florida bluegrass picker and entrepreneur, has introduced a new product for banjo, reso-guitar, and tailpiece guitar that allows the user to mimic pedal steel bends using a simple, palm activated device behind the bridge.

Called the Button Bender, it can be installed quickly, removed just as easily, and tuned in a few seconds to depress or release the second string by a half or whole step. Though the design could allow it to be used on other strings, one imagines it will be most popularly employed on the B string with G-tuned instruments.

Made of three pieces of brass and a screw-tunable button, this device allows for raises or lowers without any drilling or modifications to your instrument.

Scotty has experience in music manufacturing as quality control manager at Gold Tone, and has used that expertise to create this new tool for pickers.

Cockerham is proud to have these built in the US, offers them for sale online for $129.99, and created this short video to show the Button Bender in action.

In this video he shows how easily the Button Bender can be installed on your reso-guitar…

…and how to use it on banjo.

Button Bender is available for sale online, and through Gold Tone.