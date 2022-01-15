Burning The Midnight Oil from Wolfpen Branch

Lexington, Kentucky’s Wolfpen Branch, blessed by a plenitude of songwriters, has a new single today called Burning The Midnight Oil.

Founded by Chris Shouse and Arthur Hancock, longtime veterans of the bluegrass and Americana scene and noted songwriters both together and separately, the group also includes Aaron Bibelhauser, an equally skilled writer, giving them a wealth of material to choose from when it’s time to head into the studio.

Burning The Midnight Oil is one Aaron wrote recently while the band was recording late into the night at Rickey Wasson’s studio in Clay City. It carries the important message that when we are working hard to get things done, we mustn’t forget those we hold most dear.

Bibelhauser plays banjo and shares lead vocals with Shouse, who is on mandolin. Hancock adds the high harmony and plays guitar, with Roddy Puckett on bass, and newest member, Jeff Guernsey, on fiddle.

Have a listen in this graphic video.

Burning The Midnight Oil is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.