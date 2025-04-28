Burnin’ Vein from Michael Martin Murphey

Michael Martin Murphey – photo © Billy Curry

Michael Martin Murphey, he of the 1975 mega-hits, Wildfire and Carolina in the Pines, has a new bluegrass single this month, taken from a poem called Burnin’ Vein. Though not originally known as a bluegrass artist, Michael has moved in that direction in recent years, concurrent with his interest in cowboy poetry.

Burnin’ Vein was written in verse by Karla K. Morton and Alan Birkelbach, with Murphey contributing the melody. The poem is set to be included in a book, and album, entitled Santa Fe Trail: Chasing the Big West, which contains a number of poems along with a telling of the 200 history of the trail, and its impact on the native population and the landscape, along with original art by Bob Boze Bell.

The lyrics/poem share the true story of a coal mine fire that took many lives at the Stag Canyon Mine No. 2. in Dawson, New Mexico on October 22, 1913. Though it took place far from the Appalachian mines that have been familiar in bluegrass music, Michael dedicates the song to those, and all mining families, who lost loved ones under the ground.

Assisting Murphey on guitar and vocals are Ryan Murphey on lead guitar and mandolin, Ned Luberecki on banjo, Shelby Eicher on fiddle, and Jesse Friesen on bass, rhythm guitar, and harmony vocals.

Have a listen.

Burnin’ Vein is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.