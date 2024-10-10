Burnett Sisters Band to Pinecastle Records

Pinecastle Records has announced the signing of the Burnett Sisters Band to a contract with the label. And with this announcement, we also get a new single from the group, one called Sorrow Grief and Pain.

Once a quartet of sisters from Boone, NC until the eldest, Kathleen, married Colin Ray and began performing with him as a duo, three sisters now remain with the band. Anissa plays fiddle, Anneli is on mandolin, and Sophia plays bass. All three sing, and are supported by Tennessee banjo man Justin Alexander, and Geary Allen on guitar, who moved to the US from England not long ago to pursue a career in bluegrass.

Though still quite young, all three Burnetts have garnered their share of acclaim, including winning the 2022 MerleFest band competition. Anissa won this year’s Old Time Fiddle ribbon at the Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention, where Anneli also won for Folk Song. They’ve been playing together for nearly a decade, and have an interesting mix of original and traditional music that sways back and forth between bluegrass and old time, with just a touch of swing.

Pinecastle Records CEO Ethan Burkhardt is high on his latest signees.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Burnett Sisters Band to the Pinecastle label. Their unique style and deep connection to bluegrass music make them a perfect fit for our label. We’re excited to be part of their journey as they continue to grow and reach new audiences.”

Sorrow Grief and Pain was written by Geary Allen, has a bit of an old west sound, is sung by Anneli Burnett, and tells of a woman who is moaning the blues after her man has left her. It moves along at a quick pace, powered by Alexander’s banjo. Dan Boner adds a twin fiddle.

Check it out…

Sorrow Grief and Pain is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.