Burnett Sisters back with a new look, and a new video

For several years the Burnett Sisters of Boone, NC have been entertaining audiences with their clever mix of bluegrass, old time, swing, and gospel music. What started as four siblings has recently dropped down to three as eldest sister Kathleen married and left the group, and is now performing with her husband, Colin Ray.

When Kathleen’s exit was announced last summer, there was some uncertainty about what the three remaining sisters, Anissa, Anneli, and Sophia, would do without their big sis. But it has been decided that the Burnett Sisters will continue on, and they are hard at work on a new album. Anissa is on banjo and fiddle, Sophia on bass, Anneli on mandolin and fiddle, and Justin Alexander on guitar and banjo. All four sing, with an emphasis on the sibling harmony at which they excel.

A debut music video for the new version of the group has just been released featuring Anneli singing lead on the Bob Wills classic, Sugar Moon, complete with twin fiddles. It was filmed at the Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Roots Music Studies department at East Tennessee State University, where Anissa serves as PR/Marketing Coordinator, and her sisters are studying.

Check it out…

You can learn more about the Burnett Sisters Band by visiting them online, or at Facebook and Instagram.