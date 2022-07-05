Building Walls video from The Family Sowell

The Family Sowell has released a music video for their current single, Building Walls, written by Abigail and Joshua Sowell, who play fiddle and guitar respectively in the family band.

Joshua tells us that it’s about the remoteness we all experienced during the COVID shutdowns of the past two years.

“Abby wrote these lyrics during the year that turned our lives as well as many others upside down – 2020. We were blessed to live all together, but our hearts hurt for those who struggled with the isolation. We battled building our own walls too from cyberbullying and working through family things, so Building Walls was a message we needed to hear ourselves. Praying it ministers to you as it holds us accountable!”

The music video was produced by Always Abounding Multimedia in Knoxville, TN, and finds the band performing the song on the streets on KnoxVegas.

Building Walls is available now from popular download and streaming services online.