Fast rising bluegrass vocalist Caroline Owens has another new single to share from her upcoming project with Skyline Records, this time a new gospel number called Build Me An Ark.

Written by noted bluegrass photographer Laci Mack, the song retells the familiar story of Noah’s Ark, with a sprightly bluegrass beat and lovely harmony vocals. It will quickly put you in a fine mood, while reminding us all of this tale of faith and obedience.

Owens says it feels like a trip back to her childhood singing this one.

“As a little girl, I grew up singing gospel music in church. So it’s been a joy of mine to see the two worlds of bluegrass, and my love for gospel, collide on this song.

This is such a fun song to catch live, and we’ve had a blast playing it on the road!”

Helping out in the studio were Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, Darin Aldridge on mandolin and guitar, Samantha Snyder on fiddle, and Zach McLamb on bass. Aldridge sings harmony along with Caroline, who adds a part above her lead.

Have a listen in this lyric video…

Build Me An Ark from Caroline Owens is available now from Skyline Records at popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.