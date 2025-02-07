Remembering Buddy Griffin

This memorial remembrance of celebrated fiddler and educator Buddy Griffin, who died on February 4 at 76 years of age, is a contribution from Dr. Megan McKnight, who taught alongside him for many years.

The world has finally discovered that Buddy Mason Griffin was a very special man; a fact that hundreds of early country and bluegrass musicians and fans have known for well over a century. Born sixth of eight children, of a family in Richwood, West Virginia, he and his siblings learned music from their parents, Richard and Erma Griffin. Born in 1948, at an early age Griffin fronted his family band eventually known as the Sunny Valley Boys at local music venues, schoolhouses, television, and radio shows.

From the beginning, the family used bluegrass type accompaniment in the band. Griffin was equally accomplished on banjo and fiddle but also known for being a multi-instrumentalist and solid baritone singer.

Griffin’s professional career consisted of his established music abilities, intertwined with him ultimately making a significant mark for traditional music in higher education.

Griffin received a teaching degree from Glenville State College in 1971 and spent a short time teaching English in a public education setting. But, music officially took over Buddy’s life once he was hired as a staff musician at the WWVA Jamboree USA in 1973, where he found himself backing up featured guests and stars on the show.

He took advantage of a great demand to record with popular musicians, which enabled him to contribute to over ten dozen albums, beginning during his early adolescent years and lasting until the very end of his life. Some may argue that Buddy Griffin was one of the top sidemen in the early country and traditional bluegrass music industry.

In addition to spending time in the recording studio, he was well respected for the many miles he racked up touring and performing across the country. Throughout the 1980s, Griffin made his home in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he performed with the Goins Brothers and the Katie Laur Band. In 1982, Griffin made his Grand Ole Opry debut with a fiddle in his hand, performing with Johnny Russell. Once they joined forces, Griffin decided to pack up and relocate to northern Arkansas during the 1990s, where he became a member of the Ozark Mountain Hoedown Music Theatre and performed throughout Branson, Missouri.

Griffin claimed to have performed on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee for more than 200 appearances. Many of which, were alongside the iconic Jim & Jesse and the Virginia Boys. During the 1990s, Griffin became the fiddler for Grand Ole Opry stars, Jim & Jesse McReynolds. His involvement with the band lasted for a decade. The McReynolds and McKnight families recognized more than his fiddling contributions. Griffin was not only a band member; he was family.

A lot of things and a lot of people influenced Buddy Griffin; he particularly had a sincere appreciation and respect for his parents and family roots. In 1997, Griffin made the decision to “head home” to the mountain state to care for his father and mother. By 2002, Griffin was faced with an opportunity to establish an educational pathway for college students interested in traditional bluegrass music at his alma mater, Glenville State College. It was there that he founded and directed the World’s First Four Year Degree in Bluegrass Music. His involvement continued until retirement during the year of 2011.

Shortly after retirement, Griffin made his home in Gallatin, Tennessee, where he could be readily available to perform with two legendary acts, Jesse McReynolds and Bobby Osborne.

Needless to say, his devotion to his instruments and music paid off: he was recognized with the West Virginia Vandalia Award in 2011, an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts in 2019, and was inducted into the West Virginia Hall of Fame in 2023. Griffin received many impressive awards in his lifetime, but considered his opportunity to initiate a curriculum for traditional bluegrass music in higher education one of the greatest rewards.

Despite his many accomplishments and the increasing demands of his talents, Griffin remained a very private person. He led a particularly quiet life. Music aside, Buddy spent his spare time listening to old-time radio shows, reading and writing, enjoying car shows, and fishing.

He treated people with the same sincerity and openheartedness that he had always demonstrated – whether they were family, friends, or fans. He was everyone’s best friend.

We often discussed that there is something that goes beyond music itself; something which is the result of growing up singing with family, sharing the same musical background and influences.

It has been an honor walking alongside “Uncle Buddy.”

Though he is no longer with us, his spirit lives on in every song we sing and every act of kindness we do in his name.

R.I.P., Buddy Griffin.