A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Buck White, who died on January 13, will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, January 27, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery on Gallatin Pike in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions in White’s honor be made to the Opry Trust Fund or to Music Health Alliance.