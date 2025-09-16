Bryce Eldridge called up by the Giants

Bryce Eldridge, grandson of the late, great Ben Eldridge of Seldom Scene fame, was called up from AAA affiliate Sacramento River Cats to the San Francisco Giants for the September push.

No, we haven’t turned into a sports news site overnight – just as the 2025 World of Bluegrass begins in Chattanooga. It’s just that this news of Ben’s super-talented grandson would have caused him to bust a gut with pride, and we knew Ben’s many friends and fans would want to savor it themselves.

At only 20 years of age, Bryce is in a position to help the Giants as they fight for a wild card spot heading into the MLB playoffs. Know as a power hitting first baseman, he got the call when the Giants regular first baseman, Dominic Smith, suffered a hamstring strain that will put him out of action for the rest of the season.

In his first game up, Bryce didn’t make much noise, going 0-3 in a Giants loss to the Diamondbacks. But keep an eye on this young man. A few big hits in the right places could really put our Mr. Eldridge in the spotlight.

Former WAMU bluegrass broadcaster Katy Daley, who understands the importance of September baseball, shared this photo of the scoreboard during Bryce’s third at bat last night.

Give ’em hell, Bryce!