Bryan Sutton to Mountain Home for duets project

Mountain Home Music has announced the signing of bluegrass guitar hero Bryan Sutton to the label for his first new guitar project in nearly a decade.

Over the years Sutton has made himself into the ultimate sideman, first call guitarist for sessions all over Nashville, and for high-profile short-term touring runs. He is also in high demand as an instructor at music camps and workshops all over the country, on top of his own highly successful Blue Ridge Guitar Camp held each spring in Brevard, NC.

But he hasn’t been heard from with a flatpicking album since 2006, when his Not Too Far From The Tree release paired him with his guitar heroes for a memorable record.

Bryan says that the impact of that project has been percolating with him recently, with a vision to repeat the process with a twist now that he is the revered veteran.

“I got to record duets with Doc Watson, Tony Rice, my dad, George Shuffler, Norman Blake — all these players that were my heroes. One of my goals in making that original project was to be as live as I could be with the players — just to go out and capture these things with these great guitar players who have been so influential. And I’d been thinking ever since that it would be fun to do another version where I have more players of my generation, or even younger, to revisit this idea and capture and record some duets—just me playing with friends and younger players who still influence me.”

And so he has, recreating the process with today’s six string bluegrass stars like Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, Jake Workman, Chris Eldridge, Cody Kilby, Trey Hensley, plus friends from outside the tent Joe Bonamassa and Tommy Emmanuel.

The new record will also include previously unreleased duet tracks Bryan made with Doc Watson and Tony Rice.

This is something we look very much forward to hearing.