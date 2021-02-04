Bryan Russell returns to Hammertowne

Hammertowne has announced a happy reunion within the band. Bassist Bryan Russell, who played with them for five years until he developed issues with his left arm and hand in 2019, is returning to the group.

Dave Carroll, who heads up Hammertowne, says that Bryan’s condition is greatly improved, and that he is rejoining just in time to participate in the recording of their fifth album this year for Mountain Fever Records.

During the time Bryan was recovering, original member Doug Burchett returned to help his friends out on bass. Doug had left in 2014 as band travel became a problem for him with his other career commitments. But never one to let friends down, he was happy to assist Hammertowne in a time of need.

Carroll says that all the guys greatly appreciate him being on the spot for them.

“We can’t say enough good things about Doug. Not only is he a phenomenal vocalist and musician, he’s a brother. Doug has many musical interests outside of bluegrass that he wants to pursue, so the timing of all this just really aligned. His input was key in this decision. We owe him a debt of gratitude for his many contributions.”

Hammertowne specializes in a smooth style of contemporary grass based largely on songs written by Carroll, supported by bandmates Dale Thomas on banjo, Scott Tackett on guitar, Chaston Carroll on mandolin, and now Russell back on bass.

David says that everyone is stoked to see him return.

“We are thrilled to have Bryan back. Not only for what he brings from a pure talent perspective, but also because his medical issues have subsided, allowing him to again share his talent with the bluegrass music world. Bryan’s vocals have been such a huge part of our sound since his arrival, and his bass work is exceptional.”

Here’s their most recent music video, from 2019, one Carroll wrote after losing his grandmother, Those Pictures Mean A Whole Lot More These Days.