Bryan McDowell to Mountain Fever, with a new single

Mountain Fever Records has welcomed multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter Bryan McDowell into the fold, and released a debut single, Hold Me Like I’m Leaving.

Bryan has been a familiar feature in bluegrass for many years, spending several years with Claire Lynch, and recording with or writing for top artists like Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, and John McEuen. A western North Carolina native, he was mentored by noted fiddler Avril Freeman, and took 21 first place trophies at various fiddlers convention on fiddle, mandolin, and guitar in his younger days.

But we haven’t heard much from him as a vocalist, other than as a tenor singer with other artists. Now we can, on Hold Me Like I’m Leaving, a Jesse Wells song that reveals the inner thoughts of a highly narcissistic fellow who “isn’t cut out for love.”

Or as McDowell describes it…

“This is a song about being an abnormal armored hulk that don’t stop for nobody. The guy isn’t gonna stick around and is trying to warn the girl. His temperature’s been tampered with. He got cold feet. What it seems is that he doesn’t have any space for love in his general vicinity, and it’s because of a preoccupation with leaving.”

The track features Bryan on vocals and mandolin, with Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, and Daniel Kimbro on bass. The result is a mildly disturbing look at a leavin’ fool.

Have a listen…

Hold Me Like I’m Leaving is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.