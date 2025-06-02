Brown Truck Brewery welcomes Greg Blake to North Carolina

Greg Blake, guitarist and vocalist with Special Consensus and 2023 IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year, performed at the Brown Truck Brewery on Saturday night along with some friends he chose for the occasion. Those friends included Shawn McKee of The Reedy Creek Ramblers on mandolin, Jonathan Essick of Second Chance Bluegrass on bass, and Danny Bowers on banjo.

This quartet of first-rate musicians entertained a very enthusiastic crowd for more than two hours with bluegrass standards, as well as several of Blake’’s original songs from his People, Places, and Songs album on the Turnberry Records label.

Greg surprised us when he said that he and his wife, Joy Sue King-Blake, are living now in Lexington, NC.

“I married Joy Sue in January 2024 and we bought a house in Lexington in April 2024. I’m a North Carolinian now!”

Joy Sue, originally from Asheville, said since Lexington is a central location in the state, she and Greg hope to attend some of the area bluegrass festivals and other music events when Greg isn’t traveling with Special C. People who attended the Tony Rice Memorial Day MusicFest at Camp Springs, NC two weeks ago might have spotted Greg and Joy Sue there enjoying the show.

So, welcome to North Carolina, Greg Blake!