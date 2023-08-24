Brown County Bluegrass Festival kicks off for 2023

Cedar Creek at the 2023 Brown County Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The festivities at the Brown County Bluegrass Festival in Georgetown, OH kicked off on Monday with a chili cookoff. Tuesday early arrivals had a southern bean supper. We arrived in time for Edgar’s Famous Fish Fry on Wednesday evening. Edgar Loudermilk is turning this into one of the premier festivals on the bluegrass circuit. I have said it before – bluegrassers enjoy a good potluck dinner nearly as much as they enjoy good bluegrass music.

‘Dinner on the Ground” is a fine old time tradition. Edgar, his daughters, and his friends fish year round preparing for the fish fry. We did catch Edgar setting up additional tables to accommodate everyone. He has added entertainment to the mix now. Tuesday night the Peach Mountain Boys played for the bean supper. Wednesday evening there were two bands entertaining. The first was Pinnacle Ridge from the greater Dayton area who were well received by the large dinner crowd. Cedar Creek from Michigan rounded out the evening. This band had been on hiatus for a number of years. Delmer (Bosco) Hackworth has brought the band back with its hard driving traditional sound. The Peach Mountain Boys and Pinnacle Ridge will perform at the stage show on Thursday.

The three days of stage shows feature some of the best local, regional, and national touring bands, including Grand Ole Opry star Rhonda Vincent and the Rage.

Edgar and his crew invite everyone to join them at the fairgrounds in Georgetown, OH.

