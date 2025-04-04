Bronwyn’s big Opry debut

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes debuts at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) – photo © Sophia Sharp Photography

We reported earlier this week that Nashville fiddling sensation Bronwyn Keith-Hynes was to make her Grand Ole Opry debut as a solo artist on Wednesday, April 2. And so she did, accompanied by some of Music City’s top bluegrass pickers.

In her primary gig, Bronwyn supports Molly Tuttle in Golden Highway, but is branching out as a vocalist these days as well. She sang Willie Nelson’s I Never Cared For You and fiddled a new tune she wrote called Virginia Gal.

On stage with Bronwyn were Bryan Sutton on guitar, Tristan Scroggins on mandolin, Frank Evans on banjo, and Larry Cook on bass.

Tagging along was photographer Sophia Sharp, part of the large McCoury clan, who captured the whole experience for posterity.

Thanks to both Bronwyn and Sonia for sharing these terrific photos. And well done Bronwyn!