Bronwyn’s big Opry debut

Posted on by John Lawless

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes debuts at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) – photo © Sophia Sharp Photography

We reported earlier this week that Nashville fiddling sensation Bronwyn Keith-Hynes was to make her Grand Ole Opry debut as a solo artist on Wednesday, April 2. And so she did, accompanied by some of Music City’s top bluegrass pickers.

In her primary gig, Bronwyn supports Molly Tuttle in Golden Highway, but is branching out as a vocalist these days as well. She sang Willie Nelson’s I Never Cared For You and fiddled a new tune she wrote called Virginia Gal.

On stage with Bronwyn were Bryan Sutton on guitar, Tristan Scroggins on mandolin, Frank Evans on banjo, and Larry Cook on bass.

Tagging along was photographer Sophia Sharp, part of the large McCoury clan, who captured the whole experience for posterity.

Thanks to both Bronwyn and Sonia for sharing these terrific photos. And well done Bronwyn!

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes arrives for her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes gets her own parking space for her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes et al do soundcheck before her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bryan Sutton with Bronwyn Keith-Hynes doing soundcheck before her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes at soundcheck before her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and her stylish boots at soundcheck before her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes et al do soundcheck before her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes backstage making preparations for her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes backstage making preparations for her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes in her summer Cinderella dress for her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes in her summer Cinderella dress for her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes chats with Cristina Vane, Hillary Klug, and Evan Winsor backstage before her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes backstage with her parents before her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes poses backstage before her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes backstage rehearsal before her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes chats backstage with Ketch Secor and Molly Tuttle before her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes's backstage watching her warm up before her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes backstage posing with the Opry 100 poster before her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes signs the Opry guest book backstage before her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes makes her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes makes her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes makes her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes makes her debut at the Grand Ole Opry (4/2/25) - photo © Sophia Sharp Photography

