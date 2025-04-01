Bronwyn Keith-Hynes to make Opry debut April 2

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – photo © Michael Weintrob

Dazzling young bluegrass fiddler Bronwyn Keith-Hynes will be making her Grand Ole Opry debut tomorrow night, April 2, in Nashville.

Bronwyn has turned heads wherever she has played, from her teen years performing Irish music, to her student days in Boston at the Berklee College of Music and working as a member of Mile Twelve, to her current gig with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway. Now also pursuing a solo career as a vocalist as well as a fiddler, her most recent project, Can’t Live Without Love, has given her a new dimension for her talents.

Of course, as part of the professional bluegrass scene in Nashville, Keith-Hynes has played the Opry many times before, with Molly Tuttle, and with her husband, Jason Carter. But this will mark her first appearance under her own name.

We asked Bronwyn what she planned to play on the Opry, and she demurred, saying that she wasn’t yet sure, but she did indicate that standing beside her would be Frank Evans on banjo, Tristan Scroggins on mandolin, Bryan Sutton on guitar, and Larry Cook on bass.

Also on the Opry April 2 will be T. Graham Brown, Mandy Barrett, Riders in the Sky, and several others. Tickets are available online.

Bronwyn has promised to get us photos and videos from her big night, which we will share as soon as we can.

Congratulation to Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, and break a leg!