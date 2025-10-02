Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on The Caverns Sessions

This week’s episode of The Caverns Sessions, airing on dozens of PBS affiliates across the US, features rising bluegrass artist Bronwyn Keith-Hynes.

Formerly known as Bluegrass Underground, the show records live performances 500 feet below ground in a large cave, complete with modern accouterments, of course. Music of all sorts is featured on the Caverns Sessions, including the bluegrass sound which started it all there.

Bluegrass fans have watched Bronwyn grow from a timid young fiddler with Mile Twelve, to a powerhouse entertainer with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway. Now pursuing a solo career, she is broadening her appeal as a vocalist as well, with a popular album, I Built A World, which she is touring in support of now.

To help promote this week’s episode with Bronwyn, the show has excerpted a song from her set, A Trip Around the Sun, which she sang with Dierks Bentley on the album. Here she performs the song with her band.

Check your local listings for when The Caverns Sessions will be airing where you live. Failing that, episodes can also be viewed online.