Bronwyn and Jason video on the Opry – wedding style

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and Jason Carter are married at the Opry (10/15.24) – photo © Jay Strausser

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and Jason Carter have released a music video from their October 15 performance on the Grand Ole Opry, filmed on their wedding day. The fiddling newlyweds were actually married at the Opry earlier that day, and returned in their nuptial attire to perform later that day.

Together they sing The Likes of Me from Jason’s 2022 album, Lowdown Hoedown, with members of their wedding party in tow. Bryan Sutton is on guitar, Cory Walker on banjo, Michael Cleveland (as Jake Blues) on mandolin, and Shelby Means on bass.

They all look perfectly natural on the Opry stage in their wedding duds, and of course, pick and sing brilliantly. The Opry audience got a kick out of the whole thing, especially knowing that Jason and Brownyn had been married there just a few hours earlier.

Check it out…

Well done all, and best wishes to Bronwyn and Jason as they celebrate their first Christmas together as husband and wife!

Bronwyn is also up for a Grammy next month for Best Bluegrass album for her current release, I Built A World.