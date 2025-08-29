Broken Angels from The Grascals and Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton has always meant a great deal to The Grascals. The band actually formed after serving as her bluegrass touring group, and she retains the same fondness for them as they do for her.

So it seems quite natural for them to record together on occasion, as they have again this year, with a song written by founding member Jamie Johnson and Dolly herself. It’s the band’s first single from their debut album with Billy Blue Records, one called Broken Angels.

Johnson says that it’s a deeply personal song, for both he and Dolly, and he hopes its spirit reaches people who need to hear it.

“I’ve had the idea to write a song about recovery for a long time—one that speaks to my best friend who shares many of the same struggles with addiction and depression that I do. I tried to piece it together myself, but it just wasn’t coming together. There was only one person I had in mind to help me finish it—Dolly.

I recorded the little bit I had and sent it to her. Within a day or two, she called me to say she loved the idea. She also loves this same friend as much as I do, and that was the beginning of Broken Angels.

Dolly—along with The Osborne Brothers—has been the biggest influence on The Grascals’ career. I truly love her like family, and I know this song wouldn’t exist without her passion, heart, and unmatched gift for crafting such a beautiful piece of music. I’m honored to be part of it, and I hope my best friend will ‘fly again’ the way he deserves to. I also hope this song finds its way to someone who needs to hear it. Whoever you are… you are worth it.”

Dolly shared the sentiment.

“I love the Grascals, as they are like brothers to me. I love singing with Jamie Johnson. I think our voices blend so well together. When Jamie and I wrote this song, Broken Angels, we had a mutual friend in mind, but I had other friends and family in mind as well, and I hope that this song will give inspiration and hope to anyone who suffers from addiction of any kind.”

Mandolinist and fellow founder Danny Roberts says that they even brought in another founder to assist in the studio, along with bandmates Kristin Scott Benson, Jamie Harper, John Bryan, and Kyle Perkins.

“It’s really exciting for The Grascals to record with Dolly again, and it’s an honor to be doing this special song with her. Dolly and Jamie wrote this song about a subject that touches nearly all of us in some way, and I feel like it really hits the mark. The vocal blend with Dolly, Jamie, and John creates some of the most beautiful harmonies you’ll ever hear — this one truly pulls at the heartstrings. Original Grascal Jimmy Mattingly joined us in the studio to add strings, along with Kent Wells, who we had the pleasure of working with in Dolly’s band. We are absolutely thrilled to have Broken Angels as our first single with our new label, Billy Blue Records.”

Grab a tissue, and have a listen.

Broken Angels is available now from popular download and streaming services online.