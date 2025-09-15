Broke Down in Georgia video from Kristy Cox

Billy Blue Records has a new single, with a music video, from Kristy Cox. It’s a song written by Mickey Cates and Tony Ramey called Broke Down in Georgia.

Like so much of her music, this song rides along the gap between contemporary bluegrass and acoustic country, held together by Kristy’s strong and endearing voice, and a backing band of Nashville’s finest.

Ramey released this one as a single in 2004, and included it on his Places album.

Cox says she enjoyed taking it in a new direction.

“With Broke Down in Georgia, I got to do what I love most—take the bones of a country lyric and breathe bluegrass into it. What excites me about this track is the double meaning tucked in the lyrics. On the surface it’s about breaking down on the road, but underneath it’s about life and love wearing you down. That mix of grit and heart is why this song feels so personal to me.”

Jerry Salley produced, with studio assistance from Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle, Justin Moses on mandolin and reso-guitar, and Jeff Partin on bass. Magnolia Williams and Jerry Salley added harmony vocals.

Members of Cox’s touring band, Grasstime, appear in the video, along with Rachel Baiman on fiddle.

Have a look/listen.

Broke Down in Georgia, and the full Let it Burn album on which it is contained, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.